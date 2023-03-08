White Columns HOA accused of dodging covenants

MILTON, Ga. — Residents of White Columns are complaining their homeowners association is using a city ordinance loophole to allow all personal transportation vehicles on their streets.
At stake here is whether golf carts on streets, which the HOA covenant bans, are permitted within White Columns.
While one HOA in Milton may be using semantics to its benefit, other HOA-led communities across the state that could face the same issue if their covenants stand outdated.
In 2020, the Milton City Council adopted an ordinance that allows personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) on public streets with a posted 25 mph speed limit. Two years later, it passed the Personal Transportation Vehicle Plan which proposes multi-use golf cart paths around the city in addition to a registration process for residents who wish to drive PTVs.
But the city code does not tend to “golf carts,” which has been redefined in state law in recent years to mean a vehicle used exclusively for the sport.
Echoing statements made in December, the White Columns Homeowners Association sent a letter March 6 to its residents, maintaining the legal distinction of golf carts and PTVs. The HOA covenants state that “golf carts” are not permitted but does not explicitly use the term “PTVs.”
The covenants were recorded in 1994 before PTV nomenclature was established and before the White Columns golf course was opened.
While the covenants pertain to gated and non-gated residents, the HOA considers non-gated streets to fall under the jurisdiction of city code and has referred those residents back to the city on PTV-related matters.
For gated residents, the HOA will soon release a set of registration and operator guidelines for resident PTV drivers.
Melissa Dicks, property manager with Access Management, could not be reached for comment.
Residents take issue
Dan Pike, a White Columns resident, provided public comment at the Feb. 22 Milton City Council meeting, claiming to represent a large group of residents concerned that the city’s PTV ordinance conflicts with the White Columns HOA covenants.
Pike said there have been multiple sightings of carts driven by unlicensed minors with young children onboard.
“So why are we here?” Pike asked. “We’re here to ask for the council’s help exploring how we can assure the city’s PTV ordinance doesn’t interfere with our HOA golf cart restriction we all agreed to when we bought our homes.”
Two other residents provided public comment at the same meeting, advocating against PTVs in their neighborhood.
At the March 6 City Council meeting, another White Columns resident criticized her HOA.
Julie DeCredico, who lives just inside the entrance of the community, said she has noticed cars speed at around 45 mph and observed multiple car accidents.
“A speeding car colliding with a golf cart on our street could obviously be deadly,” DeCredico said.
DeCredico took issue with the association’s assertion that golf carts and PTVs are not one in the same.
“As our U.S. Supreme Court has told us several times lately, rules need to be understood in terms of the framer’s intent,” she said. “To me, and to the HOA board who passed the no golf carts rule, if it looks like a golf cart and drives and operates and quacks like a golf cart, then it is a golf cart.”
DeCredico said the HOA needs 51 percent of the community to change its by-laws. But with the HOA’s keen eye on vehicle type, covenants may not need to be changed.
City attorney weighs in
Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard released a legal memo saying, “It was not the intention of the City Council to invalidate or render unenforceable private covenants pertaining to PTV usage.”
In the memo, Jarrard cites case law that tolerates private covenants being more restrictive than the local government regulation.
Brad Dell, White Columns HOA modifications chair, submitted an emailed public comment for the March 6 City Council meeting referencing Jarrard’s memo.
Dell said the memo was “initiated not in the interest of clarity but in an effort to sow deeper confusion and frustration.”
Adam Hollingsworth, White Columns HOA secretary, questioned city efforts to gain insight and perspective from HOAs across Milton. In an email, Hollingsworth said the city is creating a “patchwork of contradictory and confusing rules and regulations” for city-owned streets, citing the city’s action to remove a provision allowing HOAs to act on behalf of neighborhoods for traffic calming measures.
While Jarrard does not mention golf carts in his written opinion, he did articulate them in an email. Jarrard confirmed that PTVs and golf carts are not synonymous terms. However, he said the definition of PTV captures more than just golf carts.
“The overwhelming number of PTVs that will be implicated by the Milton PTV ordinance are going to be, colloquially speaking, golf carts,” Jarrard said.
In an interview, Pike said he and 20 to 30 other White Columns residents plan to lobby the city to amend the PTV ordinance to “enable, without interpretation, that HOA covenants be respected, protected, preserved.”
When asked if the ordinance could be updated in this way, Jarrard said it’s a possibility.