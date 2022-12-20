'We have your back'; Group raises money for Milton first responders

MILTON, Ga — The Milton First Responders Foundation gifted around 100 Milton first responders with $200 gift cards for the third year, continuing an effort born from hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in 2015, the foundation is a nonprofit consisting of 10 to 15 volunteers who raise money to financially support first responders and their families in times of need.
The Dec. 16 event, held at the Milton Public Safety Complex, set a $60,000 benchmark of funds raised for first responders during the holiday season.
Brian Dolan, chairman of the foundation, said Kroger gift cards, used for gas and groceries, are a well-suited contribution to the 98 percent of Milton first responders who live in other cities.
Carrying around several stacks of white envelopes, foundation treasurer Robyn Pinto handed out gift cards before and after the outside ceremony.
City officials, staff and officers from the fire and police departments attended, huddling around Dolan.
“I want to reinforce just how important you are to us in keeping us safe every day, to truly understand what you go through every day,” Dolan said. “And happy holidays for you and your family.”
This year, Milton resident Bill Tevendale, who also attended the event, donated a generous $10,000, buying up half the gift cards.
Dolan spoke on behalf of Tevendale, who said, “This is all about recognizing them and what they do each and every day, and the sacrifices they and their families made to keep our community safe.”
An additional $10,000 was raised by the foundation through events, such as its annual Concert on the Green and Pancakes with Santa as well as one-off donations from supportive Milton residents, like Tevendale. Last year another Milton resident donated $30,000 out of the blue, Dolan said, who became tired of how the police departments have been underserved.
The ceremony closed with remarks from Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison.
“All of y'all know our community here is better than anywhere else,” Jamison said to first responders. “They support you 100 percent. We have your back all the time.”