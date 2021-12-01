Verhoff claims victory in runoff for Milton City Council seat

MILTON, Ga. — Andrea Verhoff defeated Jami Tucker in the Nov. 30 runoff for the District 1/Post 1 seat on the Milton City Council.
Verhoff secured 62.83% of the vote to Tucker’s 37.17%, according to the unofficial results from Fulton County. She is replacing Mayor-elect Peyton Jamison, who was first elected to the Milton City Council in 2017.
Verhoff will be sworn in along with two new council members in January, including District 2/Post 1 Councilwoman-elect Juliette Johnson and District 3/Post 1 Councilman-elect Jan Charles Jacobus.
Verhoff said she was humbled by the support she received from the community not only throughout her campaign but when it mattered the most – at the polls. Nearly 3,000 Milton voters cast ballots in the Nov. 30 runoff election.
“I am so appreciative of the [perspectives] that were shared on both the challenges and the opportunities we face as a city,” Verhoff said. “There was a unified theme throughout these conversations – the love of our community and the desire to preserve our special city that we call home.”
Like many who were elected to serve on city councils throughout North Fulton this election cycle, this will be Verhoff’s first time holding public office. An 11-year resident of Milton, she based her campaign on land use, parks and recreation, special events, growing small businesses and keeping taxes low.
Verhoff graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She spent 15 years in professional service companies focusing on technology and risk management services and later launched her own business, AV Designs Boutique, in Milton.
Over the past three years, she has been involved with the National Charity League as chair of membership for the Milton Chapter and continues to volunteer at the Drake House, Meals by Grace and Dream Weavers of GA. She has also been an active PTA parent with Crabapple Crossing Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School and Milton High School.
In the Nov. 2 general election, neither Verhoff, Tucker nor a third challenger, Adam D’Anella, were able to secure a majority of the vote. Verhoff received 31.71% of the vote, Tucker received 45.66% and D’Anella received 22.63%.
