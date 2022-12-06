Unified Development Code portal open through Dec. 9

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents have until Dec. 9 to share their views on the draft of Milton's Unified Development Code, which is an effort to create a single, more concise, easier-to-understand policy document on development in the city.
A unified development code (UDC) is a single regulatory document that guides and regulates all development in the city in terms of zoning regulations, land development, design regulations, stormwater, tree canopy and landscaping standards.
Rather than scouring through different parts of the city code, the UDC gives citizens, contractors and others one document to find almost everything they need to know about rules and regulations regarding development and land use.
Residents can access the portal to review the UDC draft at miltonudc.konveio.com.