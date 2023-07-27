Two Milton deaths under investigation

MILTON, Ga. — Police are working two death investigations that are still active, according to reports inspected by Appen Media and confirmed by Milton Police Capt. Charles Barstow.
Police were dispatched to New Bullpen Road on June 26 in reference to a “person down,” the police report says. The report says the victim, a Milton woman, was given CPR by the reporting party. But no other information about the victim was provided in the report.
In a second ongoing investigation, police responded to a “welfare check” on Aventide Lane July 12. Other information in the report was redacted regarding the victim’s death. The deceased is a Milton woman.
No other information about the two investigations could be provided because of their active status, Barstow said, and they will remain under investigation until Milton Police receives the final report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.