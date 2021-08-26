MILTON, Ga. — The “Broadwell Building” in Downtown Crabapple is sporting two “new” murals that celebrate Milton’s history.

Students from the University of Georgia Arts Department, with assistance from the Milton Historical Society, recreated the murals on the longstanding building at the corner of Broadwell Road and Mid Broadwell Road earlier this month.

The murals, facing both roads, depict the “World’s Largest Crabapple” on a white background with a blue border. They are recreations of murals that were originally painted in the 1960s to celebrate the founding of the community and to launch the foundation of the Crabapple Festival around six decades after the Broadwell Building was constructed.

Milton Historical Society President Jeff Dufresne said the artwork will serve as a “gateway to the community.”

“Murals are public works of art, as a part of placemaking, that give the consensus of the community, what is this place all about, what is its narrative,” he said. “I think we all want to have a sense of place, and I think Milton does have a sense of place. It is a bucolic, former agricultural community where there is a love of the land, and [the murals] reflect on a time where days were simpler, and they are a celebration of who we are.”

Dufresne said the Crabapple community was founded with a log cabin schoolhouse constructed in 1874 near a large crabapple tree. The Broadwell Building was constructed in 1907, and the building that now houses the JRL Coal Co. has previously served as a dry goods store, lodging house, a hall for community meetings and dances, and an antique shop.

“When the Statham (family) bought the building in the mid-1960s, the original mural was painted, and the first Crabapple Festival was launched,” Dufresne said.

The murals were recreated by UGA students Katie Eidson, Gabrielle Poteet, and Alondra Arevalo under the direction of professor Joseph Norman. The project was under the umbrella of the “Color the World Bright” initiative by the Lamar Dodd School of Art at UGA that has also recreated murals in other Georgia cities, including Hartwell and Tignall.

Bill Lusk, a board member on the Milton Historical Society and former City Council representative, created a “mural committee” and worked with the Statham family to bring the murals back to life.

The city also gave the greenlight by declaring the murals were “grandfathered,” so the effort could be completed without bureaucratic red tape.

“In general, murals can create a sense of place and make residents and visitors feel welcome,” Dufresne said. “I think this mural in particular celebrates Milton’s unique identity. It’s interesting how a large, durable brick canvas can create a storyline for the city.”

It has also sparked interest in residents learning more about the area.

“I was delighted to see the feedback and curiosity,” Dufresne said. “It kind of leads people to want to know more about this place, whether its their own heritage or those around them. It’s a great community engagement project and a great vehicle to tell the story about a place.”