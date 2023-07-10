State guidelines govern Milton’s election sojourn

MILTON, Ga. — For the first time in its history, the City of Milton has decided to pull away from Fulton County and conduct its own municipal election. While other North Fulton cities have discussed the same idea, Milton will be going it alone.

The others will be watching.

The state election codes governing elections are extensive and tedious. The city’s election team — the city manager, deputy city manager and city clerk — have said they dedicate roughly 30 percent of their work week to preparation. It’s a heavy lift, and one that none have experience with.

To alleviate the load and act as a guide, Vernetta Nuriddin, former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, has been hired as the elections consultant. Her $25,000 contract, passed on the Milton City Council’s consent agenda June 5, runs through the end of the year.

More Coverage Vernetta Nuriddin officially joined the effort May 31. Read Appen Media's coverage of her hiring here.

For residents interested in what underlies Milton’s decisions in the election season, here are some key statutes to follow. They can be found in Official Code of Georgia Title 21, Chapter 2. Please note: The list is not comprehensive.

Ballot security

OCGA 21-2-283. Printing and safekeeping of ballots and labels by superintendent.

OCGA 21-2-286. Printing specifications, numbering, and binding of ballots.

OCGA 21-2-294. Responsibility of superintendent for recording number of ballots furnished and number of stubs, unused ballots, and canceled ballots returned.

OCGA 21-2-560 – 21-2-604. All sections in Article 15 in Title 21, Chapter 2 pertain to offenses and penalties surrounding elections. The article includes offenses like fraudulent entries, intimidation of electors and unlawful possession of ballots.

OCGA 21-2-386. Safekeeping, certification and validation of absentee ballots; rejection of ballot; delivery of ballots to location designated by superintendent; duties of superintendent and managers; precinct returns; report of returns of verified and accepted absentee ballots cast as soon as possible following closing of polls; notification of challenged elector; unlawful disclosure of tabulation results.

Challenging ballots

OCGA 21-2-439. Decisions concerning questionable marks or defaced or mutilated ballots must be made by the “assistant managers.” If they disagree, the “chief manager” must decide.

OCGA 21-2-483. This code outlines the tasks of a “voter review panel,” the entity that determines the intent of a voter whose ballot has been made illegible. Because the section pertains to cities that use ballot scanners, Milton officials are still determining whether this format would apply to cities that will hand-count ballots. City staff are also uncertain who can be on the panel, but have said it may consist of city staff members as well as poll workers.

Advertising

OCGA 21-2-265(a). Changes in polling location require that there be a notice of the proposed change published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the legal organ. Additionally, a notice of the change should be posted on the previous polling place and at three other places in the immediate vicinity during the seven days before and on the day of the first election.

OCGA 21-2-131(a). Publish qualifying fees no later than Feb. 1 of the election year.

OCGA 21-2-132(d)(5). Re-publish qualifying information at least two weeks prior to the opening of the qualifying period on Aug. 7.

OCGA 21-2-385(d)(3). Publish advance voting notice for general election no later than 14 days prior to the beginning of the advanced voting period on Oct. 2.

OCGA 21-2-9. Publish notice of call for the municipal general election at least 30 days prior to the general election on Oct. 9.

OCGA 21-2-492. Publish notice of computation and canvassing of the returns at least one week prior to the election on Oct. 30.

Mock election

While city staff has not found any state code sections that pertain to mock elections, they anticipate running a mock election to ensure operations and setup are efficient.