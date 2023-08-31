Registered Milton voters can apply for municipal election absentee ballots

MILTON, Ga. — Registered Milton voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot application for the city’s 2023 municipal general election.
Applications can be downloaded and printed through the city’s election webpage at www.miltonga.gov/Elections. Blank copies of the application also can be picked up at Milton City Hall on Heritage Walk, the Milton Police Station on Ga. 9, the lobby of the Milton Library on Mayfield Road, and at Milton’s four fire stations. Applicants must have proof of voter identification as well as a physical signature, rather than an electronic one.
Get the application to the City of Milton in one of these ways:
- In-person: Drop it off at the Finance or Community Development desks in the lobby of Milton City Hall during normal business hours, which are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. excluding holidays. Those working at the Milton Police Station front desk can also take the completed applications.
- By mail: City of Milton Election 980 Birmingham Road Suite 501-379 Milton, GA 30004
- By email: Send the completed application to miltonelections@miltonga.gov
- By fax: Send the completed application to 678-242-2499
Registered Milton voters can also electronically complete an application through the Georgia Secretary of State’s webpage at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Registered voters who are disabled or out of town can have a relative apply for their absentee ballot. The person helping must sign the application. The absentee ballot will then be mailed directly to the voter.
The city must receive absentee ballot applications at least 11 days prior to Election Day on Nov. 7. This means when the applications are received by the city, not when they might be put in the mail.
Information on absentee ballots and other 2023 municipal general election topics can be found on Milton’s elections webpage at www.miltonga.gov/Elections. These pages will be updated regularly with additional information, video, graphics and more in the coming weeks.
For questions, you can email miltonelections@miltonga.gov.