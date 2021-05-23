MILTON, Ga. — Frequent visitors to Providence Park will likely be disappointed the park is set to close for several weeks, but they are bound to enjoy the new amenities offered once its gate is opened again. The 42-acre park in the southern portion of the city is set to close for two to five weeks while a new trail, pavilion and fishing pier are installed.
The city says it is closing the park during the construction period so work can be done “safely and efficiently.”
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said the city should have a definitive start date for the construction by the end of this month, and the work is expected to begin in June.
The city recently signed off on contracts with Tri Scapes to construct the new features, which should be completed by Nov. 30. In a boon for taxpayers, Milton will only be on the hook for about half the cost of the renovation.
The city previously received the approval of a $200,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources to construct a new trail at the park. One of the stipulations of that grant is that the new path must be ADA accessible, which presented an issue. With an 80-foot decline from the parking area to Providence Lake, plans were put back on the drawing board to accommodate an ADA mandate that the grade of the trail cannot exceed 5 percent at any point.
In November, the city presented an updated plan that calls switchbacks and a waving design that can accommodate the slope regulation and is moving forward with that plan.
The 8-foot wide, paved trail will run about one-half mile from the parking area to Providence Lake.
The two existing trails at the park will be relatively unchanged. The red trail on the western portion of the property will run a similar path, but the trail will be redirected farther from the park’s western border, which abuts residential lots, at several points. The blue trail on the east side of Providence will remain as is.
The city received additional funding — $100,000 also from the state DNR — for the pier and pavilion at the lake.
While no firm opening date has been set, the city does anticipate the park to be open in the fall. All construction must be completed by the end of the year under the provisions of the grant.
A permanent restroom facility is also slated for construction at the park, but McKlveen said that is not included within this phase of renovations.
“After getting estimates based on previous plans, we have asked DNR for a modification of the terms for the restroom-related grant,” McKlveen said. “We will wait on that process to unfold before moving forward with the restroom facility.”
