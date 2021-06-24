MILTON, Ga. — Providence Park in south Milton will shut its gates June 21 and will remain closed until fall to install new amenities.
The shutdown is to install a new ADA-accessible trail at the 42-acre park, along with a fishing pier and pavilion at Providence Lake. The city said it is closing the park during the construction period so work can be done “safely and efficiently.”
The new ADA-accessible trail will begin at the parking area and run through the park to the lake. The city updated its original plan to accommodate for the slopes at the park, which presented challenges for meeting ADA requirements. However, the city’s updated plan calls for an undulating, 8-foot-wide paved path that will meet the grading requirements of ADA-accessibility.
The two existing trails at the park will be relatively unchanged. The red trail on the western portion of the property will run a similar path, but the trail will be redirected farther from the park’s western border, which abuts residential lots, at several points. The blue trail on the east side of Providence will remain as is.
Meanwhile, a new fishing pier and pavilion will be constructed at the lake on the property.
All three projects come with a savings to taxpayers. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources awarded the city a $200,000 grant for the trail and a $100,000 grant for the pavilion/pier.
The city has not yet finalized a completion date for the projects, but it expects to open the gates this fall. Under the grant regulations, all construction must be complete by the end of the year.
The city also has plans to construct a permanent restroom facility at the park, but that project is not included in the current renovations.
