Police accreditation portal invites public comments

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents can submit comments on an online portal to evaluate the Milton Police Department on its compliance with Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., or CALEA, standards until Aug. 19.
The purpose of the public portal is to receive comments regarding an agency's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status. Comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns.
The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide Milton Police with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.
The Milton Police Department was accredited by the Commission in 2021 for four years, with the next re-accreditation award due in 2025.
But annual reviews are required every year, where assessors pick a random 25 percent of sampling to ensure the agency is maintaining compliance.
The remote, web-based assessment will take place from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19. Assessors will review the Department’s policies and practices, interviews with individuals and witness evidence of compliance during the review period.