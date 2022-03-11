Plant! Milton campaigns for more trees

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton launched Plant! Milton last month to help keep Milton green.

Plant! Milton, a multi-pronged initiative, came about after the City Council passed amendments to the Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance in 2020, which focuses primarily on tree removal requirements.

City Arborist Sandra Dewitt, who heads up Plant! Milton, told the City Council Feb. 7 that after the amendments were passed, Councilwoman Carol Cookerly suggested that the city create an initiative to encourage Milton citizens to plant trees.

So, Dewitt, along with Milton’s Department of Communications, Parks and Recreation Department and Economic Engagement, partnered together to create Plant! Milton. She said it aims to not only ask people to plant trees but give them the resources and information they need about how to plant a tree, where to plant it and what to plant.

Now, the city hopes Plant! Milton and the ordinance will complement each other and help support the preservation of forests, tree-lined roads and green city views, increasing Milton’s tree canopy and overall quality of life for residents.

Cookerly said she’s appreciative of the city staff’s efforts.

“I did not know that this idea had taken flight and I am very appreciative,” Cookerly said. “Thank you to all of staff that got busy with this. It’s very well done.”

Later in a post on the City of Milton’s Facebook page, Mayor Peyton Jamison echoed those thoughts.

“Trees can add character, color and much more to any community, particularly one like Milton, where so many of us enjoy the outdoors,” Jamison said. “Plant! Milton is a terrific, living testament to this fact and trees’ special importance to our city. I look forward to seeing this initiative grow, along with more Milton trees.”

According to the city, Dewitt’s job includes working closely with city staff and community partners.

“Whether in your yard, along our roads or around public spaces, trees are very much a part of Milton’s identity and why so many of us love this city,” Dewitt said. “We hope that Plant! Milton will nurture that love so that it grows – much like we hope that we’ll have more trees growing and thriving here.”

Other efforts include hosting events, showcasing the Mark Law Arboretum at Bell Memorial Park and offering Plant! Milton-themed merchandise for residents involved in tree plantings.

Dewitt will also be featured once a month on the City of Milton’s Facebook page under “Ask the Arborist,” where she will address tree-related questions from residents. To ask a question or show proof that you’ve planted a tree, email askthearborist@cityofmiltonga.us.

For more information, visit cityofmiltonga.us/PlantMilton.