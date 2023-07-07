 Skip to main content
featured

Photos: Milton celebrates 4th with parade, contests

MH 0713 Milton Independence Parade (1).JPG

In a decorated golf cart, a family rides along in Milton’s Independence Day parade July 1. The event was the city’s most well-attended, with more than 500 visitors.

MILTON, Ga. — At the city’s most well-attended Independence Day event, more than 500 visitors were decked out in red, white and blue.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broadwell Pavilion, saw a walking parade, inflatables, crafts and food. Patriotic songs played over the speakers, and Solo Lowit, a recent Cambridge High School graduate, sang the national anthem with introductory remarks from Mayor Peyton Jamison.

People, and pets, also participated in a series of contests for most patriotic attire and decorations.

Reach Amber Perry at 770-847-8334. Follow her on Twitter @ambermarieperry