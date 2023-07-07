MILTON, Ga. — At the city’s most well-attended Independence Day event, more than 500 visitors were decked out in red, white and blue.
The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broadwell Pavilion, saw a walking parade, inflatables, crafts and food. Patriotic songs played over the speakers, and Solo Lowit, a recent Cambridge High School graduate, sang the national anthem with introductory remarks from Mayor Peyton Jamison.
People, and pets, also participated in a series of contests for most patriotic attire and decorations.
Photos: Milton celebrates 4th with parade, contests
