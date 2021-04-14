You are the owner of this article.
Painted Horse kicks off 2021 ‘Uncorked’ series

MILTON, Ga. — A sizeable, sold-out crowd gathered at Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards April 10 to enjoy Milton-made wine, beers from Cheery Street Brewing, food from Cue Barbeque and listen the stylings of singer/songwriter Jeffrey Steele to kick off the winery’s 2021 “Uncorked” concert series.

The concerts, which are slated for the second Saturday each month, are in partnership with Nashville’s Bluebird Café and bring well-known singers and songwriters to Milton to perform acoustic sets and allow artists to delve further into their stories and share insight behind their tunes.

Jeffrey Steele performed in front of a sold-out crowd to kick off the 2021 “Uncorked” concert series. Painted Horse has teamed up with iconic Nashville performance space Bluebird Café to bring singer/songwriters to Milton to showcase their talents and delve deeper into the stories behind their music.

“It’s a cool thing for this area, to be able to do something like this in Milton,” Painted Horse owner Pamela Jackson said. “We’re not Buckhead or Atlanta, so to get to [an event] like this people usually have to travel quite a distance. This is right in their neighborhood and a great opportunity.”

The Uncorked series previously made its Atlanta-area home at Painted Horse with Saturday’s concert serving as the kickoff event for the 2021 series, highlighted by a performance from Steele.

A 2013 Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Steele has written over 85 top-10 songs, including “What Hurts the Most,” also performed by Rascal Flatts.

“Steele does quite a show,” Jackson said. “The event itself was fabulous, people loved it. It went smoothly, there were no issues and we had a great turnout.”

