Outgoing Milton officials bid adieu

MILTON, Ga. — Holding back tears, council members Joe Longoria and Laura Bentley thanked their fellow council members for working with them to help shape Milton.

Bentley, Longoria and Mayor Joe Lockwood all attended their last meeting on the City Council Dec. 20, where they were honored with a proclamation recognizing them for their service.

Longoria, who has been a Milton resident since 1998, said he was humbled to have served on the City Council. He was first elected to the District 3/Post 1 City Council seat in 2009 and again in 2013 and 2017. Due to term limits he was unable to run in 2021 and will be replaced by Councilman-elect Jan Charles Jacobus.

“Elected officials come and go, but the Council and the city are permanent,” Longoria said. “The job of a council member is to contribute to building something that is never finished and will always need work. … I leave with the knowledge that our city is thriving and in the hands of individuals that share a common desire to see our progress continue.”

His proclamation recognized his “long and steady leadership,” including serving as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America and numerous boards and committees for the Boy Scouts within the Atlanta Area Council. It also stated Longoria served as treasurer for the Crooked Creek Homeowner’s Association and chaired its finance committee from 2006 to 2009.

Lockwood said that over the years Longoria was consistently engaged, inquisitive and intent on getting answers to help do what was best for Milton citizens.

Longoria said one of the most important elements of successful governments is the diversity of ideas, thoughts, concerns and opinions.

“In my 12 years, I’ve been impressed by our Council and your willingness to share that level of diversity on a regular basis and to both speak out and listen to alternative ideas and concerns,” he said.

Bentley was elected to the District 2/Post 1 City Council seat in 2018, but Lockwood said she has held other leadership roles for 15 years, such as on the Cambridge High School Veterinary Science Board and as president of the Georgia Hunter Jumper Association.

He said Bentley also assisted the Planning Commission with the preservation of large parcel farm properties and worked closely with gravel road residents to protect 3-acre minimums. The proclamation recognized her as a founding member of the Milton Equestrian Committee, where she served as the group’s inaugural chairperson.

Bentley thanked the council members for supporting her in her run for City Council but especially when she decided not to run, she said.

“I’m so humbled by this moment,” Bentley said. “I wanted to serve because Milton is a treasure and when we moved here, our family just embraced the lifestyle of farm life, and it became my passion and so my service here has been such an honor to represent the citizens and make a contribution in a small way to keep this place special.”

One of her proudest moments, she said, was when the city introduced Suicide Awareness Month in September. Bentley asked that the city continue that legacy to further reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and spread awareness that it is preventable.

“This council is special,” Bentley said. “We’ve had some tough things happen while we’ve been up here, but through it all we have maintained friendships and seen the city through and you all supported me during one of the most difficult times and I really, really appreciate that.”

Bentley will be replaced by Councilwoman-elect Juliette Johnson.

Mayor-elect Peyton Jamison also presented Lockwood with a proclamation. Lockwood served as the city’s only mayor since it was incorporated in 2006. He was honored at Milton’s 15th-anniversary celebration at City Hall Dec. 1.

The new Milton City Council members will be sworn in at the next meeting Jan. 3.