Notice of Public Hearings for Zoning Modifications/Concurrent Variance

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR ZONING MODIFICATION/CONCURRENT VARIANCE

42395

Case No. ZM23-01/VC23-02

Location: 850 AND 875 HICKORY FLAT ROAD

Existing Zoning: C-1 (Community Business) and AG-1 (Agricultural)

Applicant: Old Crossroads Properties, LLC – Mr. W. Curtis Mills, Jr.

Request:

  • To modify Condition 2.a. (U18-07 and ZM19-01) to the revised site plan received by the Community Development Department on April 5, 2023 to develop a restaurant and events facility and the following two-part concurrent variance:
  • 1) To allow the new village center buildings (7 Acre Breakfast and pavilion) to be setback more than 10 feet from Hickory Flat Road. (Sec.64-1346 (a))
  • 2) To allow new village core buildings to be located less than 75 feet from the overall development boundaries (east property line). (Sec. 64-1346 (c))

Public Hearing/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540