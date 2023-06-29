Notice of Public Hearing for Zoning Modification/Concurrent Variance

CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR ZONING MODIFICATION/CONCURRENT VARIANCE
(This item was deferred by the Council at its June 19, 2023 Meeting)
Case No. ZM23-01/VC23-02
Location: 850 AND 875 HICKORY FLAT ROAD
Existing Zoning: C-1 (Community Business) and AG-1 (Agricultural)
Applicant: Old Crossroads Properties, LLC – Mr. W. Curtis Mills, Jr.
Request: To modify Condition 2.a. (U18-07 and ZM19-01) to the revised site plan received by the Community Development Department on April 5, 2023 to develop a restaurant and events facility and the following four-part concurrent variance:
- To allow the new village center buildings (7 Acre Breakfast and pavilion) to be setback more than 10 feet from Hickory Flat Road. (Sec.64-1346 (a))
- To allow parking in front of the newly constructed restaurant. (Sec. 64-1323(a))
- To eliminate the requirement for parking lots to be divided into small contained areas through the use of permiter landscaping and canopy trees and eliminate parking lot landscaping. (Sec. 64-1323(c))
- To reduce the number of minimum required parking spaces required by use within the C-1 (Community Business) Zoning District. (Sec. 64-1410)
Public Hearing/Meeting:
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, July 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.