New webpage tracks history of Milton area

MILTON, Ga. — While the City of Milton was incorporated in 2006, the encompassing area has a rich, deep history that stretches many centuries before then.
In cooperation with Friends at the Milton Historical Society, Milton has created a new "History of Milton" webpage at miltonga.gov/residents/history.
The webpage offers a broad overview that covers a long period of time, from when the Cherokee called the region home through the present-day. It includes context on the creation and demise of the former Milton County, how the development of roads like Ga. 9 and Ga. 400 impacted the region, as well as the creation and governing approach of the City of Milton.
Major elements of this timeline help explain what Milton is today, including its treasured rural heritage.
The webpage continues a broad partnership between the city and the nonprofit Milton Historical Society to help relate the area’s history and provide those who live in Milton a more profound level of understanding and connection with the community.
This includes monthly history-themed posts on the City of Milton’s Facebook page. Plus, the city's GIS team has worked with the Historical Society to produce an interactive map as well as another page showcasing cemeteries.
To learn more about the Milton area's history and to take part in telling its stories, visit miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org to learn more about the Milton Historical Society.