New Urban Growth Boundary committee meets in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — A seven-member committee, tasked with developing Milton's Urban Growth Boundary map, gathered for its inaugural meeting Nov. 30.
Used by communities in 11 states, an urban growth boundary (UGB) is a tool used to contain high density development — a strategy identified by the Milton Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) to manage growth and tackle development pressures.
Milton reached an agreement with Fulton County in the early 2000s to limit sewer lines in the city’s rural areas, which has kept 90 percent of the city as low density. But a revisable UGB map is intended to provide a protective layer to the city’s sewer map, giving the city more control over the pace and extent of “urban” growth.
Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said the UGB should mirror the sewer map.
Drawing the document will not initiate rezoning or change land use. But Jamison said the UGB map would add an additional step in the two-step process for rezoning. Right now, rezoning requires a City Council-approved application for rezoning and separate decision on sewer extension.
The committee is composed of three stakeholder groups, representing the Milton Planning Commission, local business and building industries, and community leaders with connections to various parts of Milton. Members also come from different areas in Milton, including Deerfield/Highway 9, Crabapple and Arnold Mill.
At the meeting, committee members named Laura Bentley, former Milton City Councilwoman and current member on the Board of Zoning Appeals, as the committee chair.
Other committee members are Planning Commission members Judy Burds and Kurt Nolte, Kimbrle Matherly from Deerfield Master Association, Scott Reece from Bumbelow-Reese Associates, Adam Orkin from Orkin and Associates, and Jake Sherril from Tier4 Advisors.
Milton Senior Planner Shubha Jangam led discussion on the group’s objectives, referring to the 2040 Comprehensive plan, adopted in October 2021. As part of the overall vision for the city, the plan outlines a short-term work program intended to “perform due diligence and planning” on UGBs backed by CPAC, the Planning Commission as well as the mayor and City Council.
Jangam provided an example of how a UBG can be a layer of protection. If the intergovernmental agreement between Milton and Fulton County were to fall through, or if there was an environmental desire that would require sewer extension, the UGB would still be in place to prevent interference.
Milton Community Development Director Bob Buscemi also spoke at the Wednesday night meeting, expounding on the purpose of the UGB in Milton as well as sharing on other projects. While the map is intended to keep density at a minimum, Buscemi mentioned it should also solidify and protect urban areas to bolster business.
Burds echoed Buscemi’s remark as committee members took turns sharing their vision of the UGB map.
“We need to invest to keep our urban areas vibrant,” Burds said. “Because that will attract people to those urban areas and allow the rest to stay a little bit more rural.”
Nolte questioned the potential negative connotation of the term “urban growth boundary” and said he would also like to focus on making businesses in the city’s urban areas successful.
There will be two more meetings over the next six months, Jangam said. The next meeting, not yet scheduled, will be interactive. There, the committee will work with the city’s Future Land Use Plan and the sewer map to draw the UGB.
The last phase, following the conclusion of all stakeholder meetings and map development, will be to adopt the map and incorporate it into the next comprehensive plan set for 2025.