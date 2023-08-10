New Fire Station 42 opens for operation

MILTON, Ga. — Fire Station 42 is back on Thompson Road. Firefighters moved into the brand-new facility July 31.
The station sits in the same place as a former Fulton County structure Milton firefighters called home for many years until its demolition, a step necessary so the new state-of-the-art station could rise in its place.
While the new Station 42 was being built, crews worked out of Bethwell Community Center near Cogburn Road and Francis Road. That made for a tight squeeze because the center wasn’t designed for firefighter operations. But Milton-Fire Rescue made it work.
Now, the firefighters are in their permanent home. While it will take a few days to fully move in, the new Fire Station 42 qualifies as an upgrade in many ways with its distinctive “great room” to its sleeping quarters to the looping driveway that allows emergency vehicles to get in and out easily.
“We’re excited that this day has come so our crews now can make the most of this terrific Station 42, and we’re thankful to all those who helped make it happen,” said Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa. “The new Station 42 will be a great work and home-base for our firefighters as they serve our community for many years.”