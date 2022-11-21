New book challenges Milton's equestrian identity

MILTON, Ga. — Stable Days Farm sits along Bethany Road with a white house and a hand-built horse barn on just over 6 acres. The property holds family memories, some sweet, but some that ache with heavy frustration.

The property’s name has a double meaning. The Enloe family moved to the agriculturally zoned property in 1978 — what was supposed to be an escape for a family nearly torn apart by the patriarch’s alcoholism, which flared following a devastating fire that killed the two oldest children of Harvey Enloe III and his wife, Patricia Ann.

Touring the once-full home, a wealth of family artifacts were piled in different areas, remnants from Patricia Ann’s death in 2016. Harvey died in 1999 in another fire.

“It would seem the fire from decades ago was only smoldering and finally caught up with him,” Tim Enloe, their middle child, wrote of his father in his online book, “A Story That Must Be Told.”

Enloe’s long-time girlfriend Elaine Sha, who has been witness to events outlined in the book, said Enloe is still going through everything. Sha visits the farm a couple of times a week to tend to the horses — Tonka, Enloe’s rescue, and two others, Pickles and Lemon, who are owned by a neighbor. Enloe has been Florida-bound the past couple of years, working in dementia care.

Author decries city

Written this year, Enloe’s book is a series of more than 20 posts, or chapters, that chronicle his family history before and after moving to Milton. Enloe wrote that it was shared to “show the strength” of his mother and to “show the hope and internal battle” of his father.

He begins the story detailing his family’s personal tragedy. But it soon turns into a confrontation with the City of Milton and ultimately becomes a compilation of alleged city wrongdoing.

By the end of the book, Enloe has created a nine-item list of purported illegal behavior by the city.

Enloe has done his research, noting the state and federal laws that each example speaks to.

To Enloe, what elected officials and city staff have or haven't done has compromised the reasons the Enloe family moved to Stable Days Farm in the first place — the quiet, safety, horses and agriculture.

The book’s main takeaway, later summarized by Enloe in conversation, is the city’s inauthentic rural and equestrian character.

“The bottom line is if you're going to claim to be a certain type of situation, then put action behind that to show that,” Enloe said. “If you go to their website, it's all pictures of horses. The story of Milton is not that. And that's okay. I'm not saying it should be. But don't keep pushing that narrative, but then not knowing state law.”

For the horses

Enloe’s tirade begins with the relocation of Milton High School, an unpalatable move for Enloe, that resulted in high noise levels, deadly levels of speeding and kids who have harassed his late mother and abused his horses with paintball guns and fireworks.

After describing countless vain attempts to tackle his grievances with city assistance, Enloe concludes that not enforcing the law is tantamount to breaking the law.

Aside from the city’s alleged apathy to horse abuse, Enloe's skepticism of Milton’s touted image hinges on the lack of horse-related goods and the city’s high-priced land, which make it an unrealistic equestrian destination. He also said a new subdivision behind the property, once a 34-plus-acre, 60-plus-year-old farm, will have a retention pond less than 200 feet from his farm — a source of potential disease that could infect Enloe’s horses.

With a handful of exceptions, such as well-defined commercial districts, most of Milton is zoned AG-1 — or agriculture —with minimum lot sizes of 1 acre.

Enloe also talks about the city’s rejection of “Liberty’s Law,” a proposed measure invented by Enloe’s mother, named after the family’s late horse and a campaign covered by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The law proposes establishing quiet equestrian zones.

In his book, Enloe also notes there have also been several complaints made by a neighbor for his agricultural burning. He writes that it’s a common practice in farming because the ash puts nutrients back into the soil and keeps land debris to a minimum. Complaints have also been lodged about loud radio playing, which he does to ward off pesky deer.

Both practices have been used by the Enloes for years, passed down from his grandfather, and are permitted by state law. But Enloe notes that Milton police have responded to the calls, and out of ignorance, ask that he stop both.

While Enloe has successfully argued his freedom to burn — piles situated in the back pasture — he gave up on the radio after police threatened arrest.

Failed garden

Before 2020, Enloe said there were only three years he didn’t have a garden, due to his mother’s failing health. In the garden’s prime, he said many in the city have enjoyed his produce. But because of the non-threatening silence, deer have destroyed his crops.

Enloe hasn’t had a garden for the past three years. Every raised garden bed behind the home is still in rough shape, sad and overgrown.

In the chapter “‘City’ Approved Vandalism,” Enloe outlined another major issue that wrecked his garden — new development and mismanaged engineering jobs. To illustrate the decline of Stable Days Farm, he provided before-and-after pictures in the chapter. Nowadays, Enloe’s property catches a lot of stormwater runoff.

Sha, Enloe’s partner, pointed to vast areas of erosion around the farm, seen in the book, that have also severely limited horse grazing. What grows in the pasture is mostly inedible, Sha said, pointing to a barren, weedy ground. Enloe said he now spends hundreds of dollars a year for hay to feed Tonka.

Contested history

Enloe writes, “As each year passes, I hear my parents’ guiding words and principals more and more often – etched in my soul forever. One that comes to mind is my father saying, “Don’t claim you’re one thing and be another…’”

Enloe offers an alternative historical narrative in the chapter “An ‘Equestrian’ Community” and prods at city efforts to make the area look equestrian, like recurring horse logos and the white fencing around one of the city’s gas stations. Most recently, the city finished steel infrastructure for the Fire Station 42 replacement on Thompson Road with design plans that include a barn-like aesthetic.

“...the ‘horse country’ claim started to emerge in North Fulton during the early 1980s — prior to that, it was cattle, corn and cotton with farms run by poor but proud white and black farmers,” he wrote. “I lived this — did you?”

While Enloe pokes at Milton’s image, others bolster its legitimacy.

Milton Historical Society President Jeff Dufresne traced the city’s 160-plus-year horse history in a 2019 Appen Media article. He wrote that in the mid-1800s, horses were considered beasts of burden, working on farms and providing transportation, but of course, have become a symbol of pride and beauty in Milton.

Dufresne said local farmers would drive livestock, potatoes, apples and honey to Atlanta in the spring and fall and would return home with clothing, tools and other “big city” items.

“It would not be uncommon to see a countryman returning from the Atlanta market fast asleep, slumped forward over his saddle bag, while his horse plodded his own way home,” he said.

Maintaining character

After acknowledging Milton’s rural history, rooted in its distance from Atlanta, Mayor Peyton Jamison said the city has made sure to keep its agricultural zoning intact, despite growth.

There have been many measures taken by elected officials to maintain Milton’s look and feel, an embrace of the city’s contested past. Most recently, the City Council voted Nov. 7 to increase the lot width requirement from 100 feet to 150 feet in AG-1 districts.

City code also requires a 40-foot rural viewshed for AG-1 districts to “preserve the bucolic views from the roads,” an ordinance that Enloe takes issue with considering it deems a significant amount of private property unbuildable.

To keep density at a minimum, the city’s preference for septic over sewer continues to play a role in development plans, and this is what keeps Enloe from selling. Because Stable Days Farm sits in an AG-1 zoning district, where sewer is prohibited, the property value is much less. The most Enloe has been offered for his 6.5-acre property is $500,000.

Jamison said anyone can apply for re-zoning. But he said in order to meet whatever demand the new zone requires, sewer would need to be extended, which is a separate City Council action.

“I have no desire to extend sewer,” Jamison said.

Milton’s equestrian community

City efforts to maintain Milton’s character doesn’t stop at white fences and the city-wide septic mandate. The City Council-appointed Milton Equestrian Committee dedicates itself to protecting the rights and interests of equestrians.

Committee member Nan Buckner, who owns The Snooty Fox Tack Exchange, says that, like Enloe, she’s had trouble with fireworks spooking her horses. Buckner said after voicing her concerns, the city posted signs near her residence on Hopewell Road and others on Birmingham Road that read, “Fireworks scare horses.”

On the city website, Buckner can be seen talking about her process as a horse owner before and during fireworks, and the steps she takes to protect her horses, such as sedation and rubber ear puffs.

“It’s the unplanned fireworks that are the problem,” she said.

The committee has taken other measures to prioritize Milton equestrians on behalf of the city. Outside of regularly attending city events to spread awareness, members have provided training to Milton first responders for Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue (TLAER).

Last year, Buckner took charge of a project to map horse farms in Milton, available on the city’s website. The map shows farms dispersed throughout the city.

“Some have a few horses; others house a dozen or more,” the web page says. “But whatever the size of these horse farms, they are central to Milton and its distinct equestrian identity.”

The committee also regularly hosts Meet the Neigh-bors, an event where the public has an opportunity to convene with the committee, the Milton Fire Department and other horse lovers. The next will be April 23 on the city’s unnamed new green space at the corner of Birmingham Road and Freemanville Road.

Buckner said the city plans to name the property after Sunny Stevens, a late equestrian trainer from the area.

“We want people to identify the City of Milton as an equestrian-safe space,” she said.

Buckner said she wants people — who theoretically have a neighbor set off five M-80s on the fence line, triggering the horses to run — to be able to say, “Hey, you don't do that here. This is Milton.”