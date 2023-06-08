National Charity League Milton recognizes 2023 graduating seniors

MILTON, Ga. — The National Charity League Milton Chapter has recognized its 21-member graduating class of 2023.
The NCL Milton Chapter is a group of more than 250 mothers and daughters in Milton and surrounding areas, united in a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences while fostering their mother-daughter relationships.
The 2023 senior class graduates with a combined 3,862 hours of philanthropic service hours supporting 20 philanthropies in the North Fulton area in addition to several national philanthropic initiatives.
Additionally, they have contributed 2,407 service hours supporting the NCL Milton Chapter in various leadership roles. This brings their combined league and philanthropic service hours to 6,270 since they first joined NCL in spring 2016.
Each year the NCL Milton Chapter welcomes rising seventh graders into the chapter, and they begin a journey of philanthropic service and leadership development that continues through their graduation year. Throughout this experience, these young women work diligently to support the NCL mission to connect hearts, hands and minds so that every community thrives.
This year, the 2023 Senior Class stems from several high schools including Cambridge High School, Johns Creek High School, Milton High School and Veritas Classical School. There, they have achieved academic honors, participated in varsity and club sports, and other extracurricular activities.
The 2023 Class members are: Kendall Baines, Emma Bennett, Grace Bledsoe, Ella Butler; Scarlett Czarnecki, Elise DuFour, Alle Eisenhardt, Mae Elliot, Lindsay Feinstein, Caitlin Hester, Gracyn Kim, Jorja MacKenzie, Eliza Maples, Mallory Maples, Meghan Reid, Caroline Seidman, Gabrielle Stanley, Marisa Telipsky, Katelyn Thai, Vibha Venkataraman and Shelby Watson.