Milton voters to consider tax break for seniors

MILTON, Ga. — Milton is preparing to hold a referendum in November that would expand property tax breaks for senior homeowners.

The City Council voted unanimously July 6 to authorize Fulton County to conduct a special election on Nov. 8 for senior homestead tax exemptions.

Homestead exemptions only apply to property owners who own and occupy a primary residence in Milton as of Jan. 1 of a given tax year. Parcels of land without a primary residence, such as rental homes, do not qualify. However, any exemptions applied to the bond levy impacts the bond rate levy for other taxpayers so the city can meet its debt service required each year.

The City Council approved a resolution in December 2021 to increase homestead exemption opportunities for all seniors 65 and older. It then went to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration and passed in April.

Back in December, Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill said the city had no way to determine how many households were eligible for a homestead exemption but had not applied.

She said that when 2021 taxes were billed, 452 households qualified for the 65 and older age-based senior basic exemption, which takes $15,000 off the taxable value of a property.

Another 58 households qualified for an additional $10,000 taxable value reduction offered to those 65 and older and who meet certain low-income benchmarks. An additional 305 homeowners qualified for a full-value exemption offered to those 70 and older whose income does not exceed a certain amount, and for those who are disabled.

If the referendum passes, it will combine the senior basic and senior additional exemptions to increase the total amount from $15,000 to $25,000 for all seniors 65 and older and apply that amount to both the maintenance and operation and bond millage rates.

Based on 2021 qualifying properties, it could lead to an additional $23,861 in tax savings to seniors.

Another component would raise the qualifying income threshold for the homestead exemption for those 70 and older from the Social Security-based qualification of $72,264 to $100,000 and ensure that homeowners who currently qualify do not lose the benefits they receive under the existing exemption structure.

The resolution does not change Milton’s basic homestead exemption of $15,000 plus a 3% floating homestead.

Because the referendum will be held in conjunction with the state and federal elections, the city will incur no additional costs for adding the question to the ballot.

The City Council meeting scheduled for July 18 has been canceled. A special called City Council meeting is slated for July 25.