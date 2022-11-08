Milton voters decide on senior tax exemptions

MILTON, Ga. — Milton voters decided on three Milton-specific questions on the Nov. 8 ballot pertaining to which categories of residents are eligible for senior homestead exemptions from municipal property taxes.
Voters approved all three measures, which were:
#1 - City of Milton - House Bill 1493: Increase the Amount of the General Senior Homestead Exemption
#2 - City of Milton - House Bill 1497: Repeal a Homestead Exemption for Citizens Age 65 Years or Older Meeting Certain Income Requirements Subject to Increasing the General Senior Homestead Exemption Under House Bill 1493
#3 - City of Milton - House Bill 1492: Modify the Maximum Income for a Senior Homestead Exemption
As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, HB 1493 secured 84.17 percent of the vote, while HB 1497 captured 55.83 percent of the vote.
Before Nov. 8, seniors 65 and older were exempted from $15,000 in taxable (assessed) value with no income requirements, applying to only city maintenance & operating (M&O) taxes, not bond-related taxes. The second was a $10,000 exemption, applicable to seniors that meet an income qualification and applied to both the city’s M&O and bond-related taxes.
Because HB 1493 and HB 1497 were both approved, the two exemptions for seniors 65 years and older will collapse into one $25,000 exemption applicable to both the city’s maintenance & operating and bond-related taxes.
The third question on HB 1492 captured 71.39 percent of the vote and was independent of the other two questions, pertaining to Milton residents ages 70 and older. The approval qualifies ages 70-plus for the full value exemption from municipal ad valorem taxes if their annual income is below $100,000. The qualifying annual income was approximately $80,000 for tax year 2023.