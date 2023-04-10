Milton unveils online tool to help with fire, life safety

MILTON, Ga. — Milton recently unveiled CRAIG 3000, a valuable tool that can be used to better plan out fire and life safety initiatives.
While this program will be used primarily in-house by the Milton Fire-Rescue Department, CRAIG 3000 has a public-facing component. This way, residents have access to key information and data points that will allow them to fully understand the factors and decisions made by Milton’s firefighters and city leaders.
A product of the National Fire Protection Association, the acronym CRAIG stands for Community Risk Assessment Insight Generator. Its dashboard incorporates incident data that’s overlayed with local community indicators. For example, you can dig deep into things like:
- Numbers and trends for fire, EMS (or medical), hazardous condition, even false alarm calls
- The “age,” number of rooms and household sizes of Milton residences
- Population breakdowns, like the percentage of those age 65 and over in specific parts of Milton
This type of information, as gathered and presented through CRAIG 1300, gives departments like Milton’s a more robust, fact-driven, holistic understanding of what’s called in, where and how crews are responding, and how the department can become even more effective.
To view the tool, visit miltonga.gov/CRAIG1300.