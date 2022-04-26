Milton unveils community center at former country club

MILTON, Ga. — After challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Milton has finally unveiled its remodeled clubhouse turned community center at the former Milton Country Club on Dinsmore Road.

Milton Public Works Director Sara Leaders said on April 23 the ribbon-cutting was a celebration of plans and designs coming to fruition.

“We still have some finishing touches,” Leaders said, “but we’re excited to be able to welcome the community to see the first trails at the former Milton Country Club.”

The ribbon-cutting took place just before the city’s Earth Day celebration, which featured animals from the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort and several hands-on activities.

The public also got a first look at 1.25-miles of new surface material that connects to a 2.25-mile loop through the property, around the lake, across the boardwalk and back to the community center.

The former Milton Country Club at 1785 Dinsmore Road was purchased in 2018 using a portion of the voter-approved $25 million greenspace bond. The 137-acre property consists of two components – and active area for recreation programs and facilities, and a passive portion consisting of 130 acres of undeveloped land.

Milton Community Development Director Bob Buscemi said one key feature of the community center is its entry doors, which were made from the same oak trees that were removed when the city built the Broadwell Pavilion and later used for parts of the city’s courtroom.

“There’s history in every building that we do in the city,” Buscemi said.

He added that the biggest challenge the project faced was product availability due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody knows today we have inflation, price escalation and then just trying to get the products,” Buscemi said. “… I will say that we worked hard to maintain the budget, so even though we had inflationary pressure and product availability issues … [the] team really worked hard to maintain our overall budget.”

To date, the city has spent approximately $784,632 on facility improvements, according to ClearGov.com.

The budget is based on the concepts outlined in the Former Milton Country Club Master Plan. Phase 1 includes improvements to the building. The second phase recommends an initial expansion to the existing building, and phase 3 outlines additions and improvements to the building, pool and tennis courts for a total estimated cost of $3.02 million.

Mayor Peyton Jamison said while it’s been a long road, he’s glad to finally be able to present the completed project to the community.

“I know back in 2018 when this was first purchased it was a dilapidated building and an old crusty pool, and people were like, ‘What are y’all doing?’” Jamison said. “Maybe I had those same thoughts at some point, but we’re here, we had a vision, we had a goal and … this is going to be our crown jewel.”

The Milton City Council is expected to vote on a new name for the former country club in the coming weeks.

In November, the city opened the Lackey Road greenspace, which was also purchased in 2018 using a portion of the greenspace bond.

The property is a 106-acre natural preserve that sits in southwest Milton off a remote gravel road easily accessible from Arnold Mill Road. It features a 1.5-mile loop trail, plus a roughly .3-mile trail that goes to Sweet Apple Road as well as a bubbling creek, flourishing flora and wildlife, and a picturesque lake.

The Wolff family, which owned the property for more than seven decades, sold it to the city in hopes of preserving and protecting it from development.