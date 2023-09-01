Milton 'uncouples' new Fire Station 42

MILTON, Ga. — In fire service tradition, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison and Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa performed a hose-uncoupling ceremony Aug. 31 as part of a grand opening celebration for Fire Station 42.

Over a plate of breakfast inside the drive-thru bay area, more than 100 people heard speeches from Jamison, Benmoussa, Community Development Director Bob Buscemi and representatives from the firms responsible for the design and construction of the new fire station on Thompson Road, a 6,500-square-foot project expected to cost $5.16 million.

Jamison opened with appreciation for those in the city’s Fire-Rescue Department.

“Every day, unwaveringly, you place your own safety on the line for the protection of Milton citizens and sacrifice precious time with [your] families for our wellbeing,” Jamison said. “And speaking of remarkable sacrifice, how about the sacrifice of the men and women of Station 42 who made their inner quarters … the Bethwell house?”

While construction was underway, Fire Station 42’s firefighters worked from the Bethwell Community Center. They moved into the new facility July 31.

“For many years, they persevered within the outdated confines of this old Station 42 which was a relic … But wherever their home base is, Milton firefighters have committed to be and proven to be the best, and they deserve the best,” Jamison said.

Jamison said the fire station, which has a rustic, barn-like aesthetic, is “uniquely Milton.” Buscemi also described its architectural design as a seamless blend into the local context and a positive contribution to Milton’s fabric.

Emblems of the new building, with the words “The Stables,” were posted around the space.

In their new home away from home, Milton firefighters have access to a flat-screen TV and cushioned reclining chairs, a spacious kitchen and a fully equipped gym. Inside the firefighters’ new rooms, twin beds were neatly made.

Benmoussa provided more detail about some of the station’s functional features, such as a room for contaminated gear and a ventilation system that captures diesel exhaust.

He said the country’s firefighters have a nine percent greater chance of getting cancer. There is also a high rate of mortality, Benmoussa said, but with the station safety features, he hopes to extend the lives of Milton’s firefighters.

“We want them to go home at the end of their shift,” Benmoussa said.