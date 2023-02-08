Milton to host ‘State of the City’ Feb. 15

MILTON, Ga. — Residents are invited to Milton’s State of the City event Feb. 15, where they can come together as a community, revisit important developments from 2022 and look forward to expected progress in the coming year.
The event will take place at Milton City Hall at 6 p.m. with a reception featuring complementary beverages provided by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and appetizers prepared by Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails. An hour into the event, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison will begin his remarks.
Milton’s State of the City will allow residents to interact informally with city leaders and one another before the mayor gives a speech outlining some of what has happened recently in the city and what’s to come over the rest of this year.
While the event is free, residents are encouraged to RSVP because of limited capacity. Those planning to come should email RSVP@miltonga.gov on or before Feb. 9 and include the names of those who will attend.