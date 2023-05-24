Milton to host Memorial Day ceremony May 29

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton invites all to its annual Memorial Day ceremony May 29, an opportunity to honor and celebrate fallen American troops.
Held at The Green at Crabapple Market, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature several patriotic songs performed with trumpets, a bagpipe and singing.
There will also be a roll call of Milton’s honored fallen veterans as well as a presentation of color by the Milton Public Safety Color Guard. Army, Marine and Navy veterans will have speaking roles, as will Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison.
A special guest speaker is also featured each year. This year’s keynote speaker is retired Sgt. Maj. Paul Hershey, who joined the Marines in 1965 and was involved in several combat operations until his retirement in 1994.
In addition to listening to veterans like Hershey and talented musicians, attendees can enjoy free hot and iced coffee from Boarding Pass Coffee as well as breakfast sandwiches and other beverages from Chick-fil-A.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move across the street to Milton City Hall’s Council Chambers.
For more information, contact the city’s Community Outreach Manager Emily Salerno at emily.salerno@miltonga.gov.