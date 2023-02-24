Milton to host final Mayfield workshop March 2

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents have one more opportunity to provide comments to the development process of the District at Mayfield, an historic area in Crabapple. The last public workshop is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 from 4-6 p.m.
The District at Mayfield encompasses 22 parcels across nearly 18 acres and includes properties off Broadwell Road, Charlotte Drive, Mayfield Road and Mid Broadwell Road.
The objective of the public workshops, three in total, is to help develop a concept plan specific to the District at Mayfield. Elements of the plan would fall under Crabapple form-based code, with more strict development regulation to conform with the area’s unique character.
The Milton Design Review Board, a six-member committee tasked with reviewing and approving development design, is leading the project.
The Milton Historical Society has also been involved with the process, educating residents about the area and urging them to participate in plan discussions. The group hosted an event Feb. 21, where Archivist Kathy Beck presented the history of the District at Mayfield.
Amendments to the city code could impact guidelines related to the exteriors of new buildings as well as outside modifications to existing ones with the proposed District at Mayfield.
To stall development and allow time to explore creating a concept plan, a moratorium is in place until June 20.
