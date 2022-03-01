Milton to expand mapping services to residents

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents will soon be able to find road projects, character areas, waste collection days and nearby equestrian farms online with just the click of a button.
Community Development Director Bob Buscemi said the city is working on an initiative to expand what the public can find online using mapping tools. The project will be spearheaded by recently promoted Planner 1 Emily Schnarre.
During the Feb. 23 Milton City Council meeting, Land Development Manager Tracie Wildes said that while the Community Development Department operates as a “tool chest of resources,” there are two tools staff cannot function without – its applicant and permit tracking system, also known as Milton CityView, and the Geographic Information Systems, or Milton On Demand.
“Our GIS team has built a city map portal available to staff that we’re able to go and see every active permit within the city,” Wildes said. “It’s a powerful tool that we use daily. Now that we’ve got a dedicated team member joining the GIS, Emily’s role is really going to be able to help get this information to the public. There’s a lot of work ahead of us, but with Emily’s help we’ll get there.”
Wildes said the plan is to create a GIS hub, where staff can enter content in the system that will benefit residents and staff, making it more of a community resource. That way, things like city projects and their timelines will all be available online to view at any time.
“Milton is on the map, figuratively, and now literally,” Wildes said.
City Manager Steven Krokoff added that the long-term vision for the GIS is to be able to identify everything in the city that’s spatially located, so anyone in the community can click on a parcel and see what’s going on, the history there, if there’s a permit in place and everything that’s legally releasable based on that permit.
The Georgia Department of Transportation already uses a similar system.
City Councilman Paul Moore called the initiative “fantastic.”
“That will go such a long way with the engagement of the community and feeling like they’re informed,” Moore said.