Milton targets four roads for reduced speed limits

MILTON, Ga. — Milton drivers will see reduced speed limits along four major city roads.
At its July 10 meeting, the Milton City Council unanimously voted to lower speed limits by 5 mph on Bethany Way, from 45 mph to 40 mph. Speeds were also lowered on segments of Freemanville, Providence and Mayfield roads.
The speed limit on Freemanville Road, between the southern city limits and Providence Road, will be reduced from 40 to 35 mph. The speed limit on Providence Road, between Freemanville Road and the southern city limits, will be reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph.
The City Council also approved a speed zone on Mayfield Road, from Birmingham Highway to the roundabout at Charlotte Drive and Heritage Walk, which will see a 10-mph speed reduction to 25 mph.
The city’s Local Road Safety Plan, adopted in August 2022, initiated speed studies city-wide. Examining daily volume, average speed and bicycle usage, roads warranting speed adjustments were selected and submitted to the Georgia Department of Transportation for review and recommendation.
Milton City Councilman Paul Moore raised concerns about the decision to reduce speed on only the southern portion of Freemanville Road. Northern Freemanville Road will remain at 45 mph.
“I still think we are woefully short of a couple of super highways that we have … Freemanville happens to be one of those — north of the roundabout where you’re suggesting…,” Moore said. Public Works Director Sara Leaders said other measures will be taken, such as radar signs, repaving and striping, on Freemanville and Hopewell roads. She also said speed reduction on one road section had a higher probability of approval from the Georgia DOT.
“We wanted to see how successful southern Freemanville was with the data and with the presentation to DOT,” Leaders said. “Freemanville and Hopewell are definitely on the radar.”
City staff also proposed performing speed studies on six other streets, including Hickory Flat, Batesville, Hamby, Bethany, Green and southern Cogburn roads, to submit to GDOT this fall.
In other matters at the council meeting, Bernadette Harvill, who recently accepted her new role as Milton’s second deputy city manager, solicited feedback on the city’s budget, focusing on sustainability projects. This was the sixth presentation in a series on budget preparation, using the city’s Comprehensive and Strategic plans as guides. Previous discussions were on the phasing of major capital projects, like parks, as well as economic development initiatives.
Based on the property valuation digest data provided by Fulton County, Harvill said the city would likely need only one public hearing for the millage rate, rather than the three that are required when an adopted millage rate exceeds the calculated rollback rate. The public hearing and adoption of the millage rate is scheduled for Aug. 14.
The first Fiscal Year 2024 Budget public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6. The second public hearing as well as budget adoption is scheduled for Sept. 18.
At the council meeting, councilmembers also approved an update to the city’s definition of personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) to include the term “golf carts.” The issue stems from questions over whether the city’s PTV ordinance affects homeowner association covenants that prohibit golf carts.
While Mayor Peyton Jamison confirmed golf carts would be allowed on city streets, which would include non-gated sections of an HOA-led community, City Attorney Ken Jarrard said it was not the city’s intention to invalidate covenant restrictions.