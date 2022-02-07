Milton talks business at chamber event

The Milton Business Council, which falls under the umbrella of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, met for the first time this year Feb. 3. The Network Before Work event took place at the Manor Golf and Country Club in Milton. Chamber president Kali Boatright said that since the Milton Business Council launched in 2020, it’s grown to approximately 100 members. About three dozen members attended the event. Mayor Peyton Jamison, above, recognized that he and several council members have businesses in Milton, which is indicative of the business community they want to foster in the city.
“A lot of businesses are coming in [Downtown Crabapple],” Jamison said. “We want to be a vibrant downtown city but still have that small downtown feel that we all love and cherish about Milton. We want to support the business community in any way that we can.”
The chamber is accepting applications for the Leadership North Fulton program and Emerging Leaders Program through April 1. The Emerging Leaders Program is open to all North Fulton high school sophomores and juniors, including those in public, private and home school. The next event is a Milton Network After Work on The Green, slated for May 4. Visit gnfcc.com for details.
— Chamian Cruz
