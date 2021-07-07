Milton switches to YouTube streaming following city meeting playback issues

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will stream its public meetings on a new platform following playback and audio issues that have plagued its videos at a time when online viewing has soared in use.
The city announced it is moving away from its contracted video service. Its YouTube channel will now be the go-to website for streaming live or archived meetings.
The city says the move will save taxpayers about $32,000 a year in savings and should mitigate the playback issues that have come to a head over the last year.
While Milton has made efforts to provide more ways to stream meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the addition of Zoom meetings and Facebook Live streams, the quality of the videos has been lackluster, particularly when the city expanded its dais to allow for social distancing.
Most of the issues have been audio related.
In some instances, the feedback from certain officials’ microphones has been spotty so that only a fraction of their comments are heard. Another problem, more common in recent meetings, has been the compression of audio. In these situations, audio from the meeting muted for a few moments, and when it is audible again, it is sped up to a rate that makes it difficult, or in some cases impossible, to decipher what is being said.
The city hopes its move to YouTube streaming will mitigate or eliminate these problems.
Along with live streams, the city’s archive of videos will also move to YouTube. As of July 6, the city said it has transitioned about 40 percent of its meeting archive to its channel. Milton’s page will include a “playlist” for each of its boards, including the City Council, Planning Commission and other committees titled by the date of the meeting.
For now, past meetings can still be streamed on the city’s website, but any recordings made after July 7 will only be available on the YouTube channel. In December, when the city’s contract with the Granicus platform expires, the “watch a meeting” tab on the city’s website will be replaced by links to Milton’s YouTube channel. The city says by that time all past meetings will be available to view on YouTube.
Milton was a relatively early adopter of streamed meetings locally. The city began providing archived videos of some of its City Council meetings in 2009, about two-and-a-half years after the city’s incorporation.
Milton is not the only local city to face quality issues from its public meeting videos recently. Alpharetta has been troubled with video headaches since it moved to its new City Hall in 2014, and the city has spent nearly $60,000 on repairs and maintenance to the system since 2015. In March, video of an Alpharetta City Council meeting did not include audio despite efforts by a city official and its IT staff to solve the problem before the city dove into its agenda.
