MILTON, Ga. — After years of hauling glass waste to other cities for recycling — or just throwing it away — Milton residents now have their own service, thanks to an extended effort by two local students.
Milton High School seniors Jeslyn Guo and Ella Katekovich began their push to bring glass recycling to the city over a year ago after discovering that curbside glass recycling was no longer an option to residents. After months of discussions with a waste hauler and the City of Milton staff, their efforts have paid off.
Last month, Strategic Materials placed a large glass recycling bin at Bell Memorial Park and will offer free hauling and recycling services to residents, an ideal end result for the two students.
“It’s such a good feeling to the bin and see it slowly fill up,” Guo said. “Last week, we were taking with (Milton Conservation Projects Manager) Teresa Stickels, and she told us that the bin was already around halfway full, which is very exciting. That’s many tons of glass recycled already.”
Katekovich said there were times they weren’t sure their plan would come to fruition, given all the details to work out, but to see residents using the bin at the park is “amazing.”
Stickels said the city is “extremely grateful” to Katekovich and Guo for heading the effort.
“Both girls feel passionate about recycling and making a difference in their community and environment,” Stickels said. “While the city understood and was exploring ways for residents to offer glass recycling, Ella and Jeslyn provided much-appreciated enthusiasm, energy and ideas — including the connection to Strategic Materials. We are incredibly thankful to have them as part of the team making Milton, and our world, a better place.”
Through their efforts, Milton residents now have a local, and free, option for glass recycling for the first time since 2017.
At that time, local recycling centers stopped accepting glass due to the complications associated with processing it, so the material could no longer be placed into a curbside pickup bin with other recyclables.
Milton residents who still wanted to recycle glass had to do the hauling themselves.
The most convenient option was to haul glass to the Roswell Recycling Center on Maxwell Road, but with the onset of the pandemic, the center stopped accepting items from non-Roswell residents. The only other viable option was to haul glass recycling to a Sandy Springs center, far from ideal from a convenience standpoint.
So, Guo and Katekovich stepped up.
“We saw this as an initiative,” Katekovich said. “Milton is such a lively city, and we consume lots of glass through residents, restaurants and businesses. We didn’t want all that glass to be trash, because there are so many benefits to glass recycling.”
The students interviewed waste haulers about the possibility of bringing glass recycling to Milton, and after months of organizing, Strategic Materials signed on.
Later, Katekovich, Guo and the city staff identified Bell Memorial Park as a prime location to place the glass recycling bin.
Since its installation in June, the response has been outstanding.
Guo said she has received word from many people who share their excitement glass recycling is again an option in Milton.
Katekovich said everyone she has spoken to has been pleased with the outcome.
“Before we started the project, a lot of people wouldn’t have seen this specific issue come into question,” Katekovich said. “But to see people say, ‘Finally, glass recycling is an option,’ is very cool.”
The city also read a proclamation celebrating Katekovich and Guo for their initiative at the June 21 City Council meeting.
Katekovich and Guo are not done with their recycling efforts, though. The students are working on plans to hold monthly recycling events they hope will draw those who don’t typically recycle glass into the fold.
“In school, we are always taught that one person or just a couple people can make a change, and especially dealing with the environment, it takes a lot of community outreach and determination,” Guo said. “It feels really good for Ella and I to be able to do this.”
For its part, the city is also looking to expand glass recycling.
“The city’s goal is someday to have another bin elsewhere in Milton where people can drop off their glass,” Stickles said. “We see the container at Bell Memorial Park as a test run to determine the efficacy and need for this important service. If we can find a suitable spot, we would love to have other such bins in other parts of Milton.”
