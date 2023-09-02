Milton student earns honor among Georgia cheerleaders

MILTON, Ga. — In early August, Milton resident Peyton Rountree earned a spot on the Top 16 2023-2024 All-State Cheerleading team, division A-4A through the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association.
The criteria included athletic performance; application scores that review a competitor’s academic honors, community and volunteer activities; and an in-person interview.
Rountree, a senior at Fellowship Christian School and captain of its sideline team, also placed in the top four at The Cheerleading Worlds twice. She is also a four-time Cheersport Champion, including MVP, Major’s Champion, and has earned the “All-American” and “All Around” awards from Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders.
Rountree has also earned 27 national championships during her competitive cheer career, primarily with The Stingray Allstars.
“Peyton shows great integrity, drive and dedication in all areas of her life,” said Christina Bohler, former head coach of FCS cheerleading. “Her personal love of cheerleading and willingness to motivate those around her creates an environment of encouragement and advancement in everyone she encounters. She is a leader and an encourager, both on and off the field, or mat.”