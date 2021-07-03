MILTON, Ga. — Milton is lending an ear to residents to help finalize its 2040 Comprehensive Plan which will guide the city’s development and strategies over the coming decades.
The city has opened an online forum where residents can give their take on a drafted plan the city expects to adopt this fall.
A draft of the plan was presented to the City Council last month. It was created following months of resident input meetings and by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee the city formed last year that includes city officials and community members.
The city’s online forum allows residents to view the 226-page document, a video outlining the plan, “character area sheets” that outline specific nodes within the city and an input tab where residents can give their feedback.
The input forum will be available through July 25.
Following the feedback period, the plan will go back before the City Council at its first August meeting. It will then be forwarded to the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review, before the council votes on a final version in October.
The plan identifies specific goals for the city to pursue in the coming years related to land use, parks, commercial areas, “branding” the city and its areas, sustainability, car and pedestrian traffic and other aspects.
Some of the top priorities identified in the plan for land use include acquiring more parks space and implementing an “urban growth boundary” that would set limits on where high-density developments could be constructed in the city.
Milton has also placed branding the city and its “character areas” as a top priority to drive economic development. Some goals outlined in the comprehensive plan include creating a city-specific development authority, improving the economic impact of the Deerfield Parkway area and courting a Fortune 500 company to the node and developing tax incentives to bolster economic development.
The city is also looking to boost walkability and cycling avenues in the city, implementing its trails plan and improving traffic safety through “smart” technology.
