MILTON, Ga. — Milton officials have voted to retain the city’s millage rate for 2022, but homeowners will owe more in property taxes due to an increase in assessed values.
Milton passed its maintenance and operations millage rate — which funds most of the day-to-day operations of the city — at 4.731 mills at a special called City Council meeting Monday night. Thought this is the same rate the city has used since incorporation — except for 2018 in response to soaring property value assessments — it presents about a 6.1 percent increase in taxes owed by residents.
Under Georgia law, when the county establishes an updated total value for property in Milton— its tax digest — the city must calculate a rollback millage rate that would produce the same total revenue that was produced on the current year’s digest had no reassessments occurred.
With an increase to Milton’s property values this year, the 4.731 rate will bring in additional tax revenues to the city’s coffers, in this case, about 6.1 percent more.
For a home with a fair market value of $575,000 the increase will amount to about $62 more owed in property taxes in 2022.
The same homeowner would owe $1,017 to the city in 2022. Though Milton’s 2022 budget has not been finalized, those dollars would be allocated to fund;
• Public Safety: $427
• Capital improvement projects: $211
• City staff/administration: $150
• Public Works: $95
• Bonds/debt: $51
• Parks and Recreation: $44
• Community Development: $28
• Municipal Court: $11
The city also approved its variable Greenspace Bond millage rate at .487 mills. Taxes collected from the separate tax levy will pay down principal and interest on Milton’s $25 million bond approved by voters in 2016.
Homestead exemptions would decrease the total amount owed by homeowners.
Fulton County offers a basic, $15,000 homestead exemption. There is also a capped “floating exemption.”
“This is the exemption where, even though your assessment may be increasing…this exemption comes into play to keep that increase at that 3 percent or less,” Finance Director Bernadette Harvill said. “This year, it’s actually 1.2 percent.”
Milton also offers exemptions for seniors and residents with disabilities. A Conservation Use Value Assessment is also available for homeowners based on land use, not market value, and with an agreement the owner will maintain the property in a “bona fide qualifying use” for 10 years.
Residents will likely receive their tax assessments this October, but Harvill said these are not a bill and do not always reflect the accurate amount of taxes owed.
For instance, she said, Fulton County does not maintain exemptions for specific properties in Milton, so any city exemptions will not be reflected on their assessment.
“We get a large number of calls from our senior population each year concerned we may have missed their full value exemption, as well as many of the property owners who qualify for that floating exemption believing we are increasing their taxes beyond that allowable by law,” Harvill said. “Nothing has been missed, the county just does not collect that level of data.”
After some discussion from the City Council at its Aug. 2 meeting, Milton officials could consider raising exemptions for seniors. Any changes would need approval from the General Assembly.
