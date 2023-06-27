Milton Senior Center hosts talk on Alzheimer’s

MILTON, Ga. — In an effort to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, the Milton Senior Center hosted an educational session on the disease June 13.
Richard Nailling, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia, described 10 warning signs of the progressive disease to a small group, many older in age.
Alongside a video with medical experts and those living with Alzheimer’s, Nailling used anecdotes from his own life. Both his parents suffered from Alzheimer’s, and his oldest sister is beginning to show signs.
“That's why I'm here,” Nailling said. “That's why I do this.”
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly six million people are affected by Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia.
There’s a lot of misconceptions and stigma attached to the disease, Nailling said, which prevent people from seeking help.
“If we can find a cure, or at least some way to put it off, or make it more bearable — that's what we're hoping for at the Alzheimer's Association,” Nailling said.
10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life
- Challenges in planning or solving problems
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks
- Confusion with time or place
- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
- New problems with words in speaking or writing
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
- Decreased or poor judgment
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
- Changes in mood or personality
Individuals may experience one or multiple warning signs to varying degrees, Nailling said, but they don’t have to experience them all to have a concern. Early detection allows planning for the future, access to treatments for symptoms and participation in clinical studies, he said.
If a loved one is experiencing symptoms, Nailing said the first step is to assess the situation and then have a conversation.
“Basically, it's a long journey,” Nailling said. “It doesn't just happen overnight … but you have to be persistent in trying to get them to do something about it.”