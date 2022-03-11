Milton sees steady employee retention rate amid Great Resignation

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Human Resources Director Sam Trager says the city was able to hire nearly as many employees as it lost in 2021, a period known as the Great Resignation.

According to data issued by the U.S. Department of Labor March 9, nearly 4.2 million people quit their jobs in January. This comes off a year in which almost 48 million people quit their jobs.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs in 2021.

The survey also reported that those who quit and are now employed elsewhere are more likely than not to say their current job has better pay, more opportunities for advancement and more work-life balance and flexibility.

Trager told the Milton City Council March 7 that while workers were resigning in records numbers around the country in 2021, Milton had a retention rate of 86%, compared to the national average of 81%.

Overall, Trager said the city lost 23 full-time employees in 2021. Six left with less than a year of experience. However, during that same year, the city filled 21 positions.

Trager said the city currently has nine vacant positions and one police officer who is in the final stage of the hiring process.

One of the open positions is for a Community Development Manager after Courtney Spriggs left the position in February. According to LinkedIn, Spriggs worked for the city for seven years, starting in 2014 when she began as a public outreach coordinator.

The city states the Community Outreach manager develops and implements events and programs that engage, involve and connect Milton citizens. The position also requires the promotion of volunteerism and building a strong sense of place, community and belonging in Milton.

The position’s starting pay is $64,230.

At the meeting March 9, Trager said the city has been posting several job openings on sites like Indeed, which has led to a good stream of resumes. Additionally, Trager said the city completed a wage survey at the end of the last fiscal year and moved up the city’s pay scale to remain competitive with surrounding cities.

This year, Trager said Human Resources plans to conduct more Diversity Equity and Inclusion training, employee engagement surveys and enhance the city’s wellness programs.

For more information or to apply for the Community Outreach manager position, visit cityofmilton.us.