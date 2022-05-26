Milton sees slight uptick in crime, crashes

MILTON, Ga. — While crime has spiked across the country, Police Chief Rich Austin says it is only up “a tad” in the City of Milton.
Speaking at a May 16 City Council meeting, Austin said crime has increased by 12 cases from this time last year. As of April 24, there have been 77 cases, and during the same time frame last year, there were 65 cases, according to the Milton Police Department.
Half of the additional cases, Austin said, are burglaries at storage units and motor homes being stored within the Midgard Self Storage complex on Ga. 9. Police have since arrested and charged 48-year-old Miguel Villapondo for five of the six burglaries.
According to the Milton Police Department, one investigation is pending. Villapondo is being held at the Hall County Detention Center, where he faces additional charges for separate offenses in that county.
“Mr. Villapondo will be extradited to Fulton County on the storage complex burglary charges after he faces the pending Hall County charges,” the Milton Police Department told the Herald.
Austin also said there has been a slight increase in vehicle accidents this year. As of April 24, there have been 165 total crashes. Over the same period last year, there were 157 crashes.
“One area where we’re seeing crashes up significantly is in the construction area at Bethany Bend and Hopewell Road,” Austin said. “I’m sure you’ve all been through there and seen the obstacles that our drivers are seeing there. … Of those crashes, we’re only up one personal injury crash at this time.”
Austin said the police department is increasing patrols in that area.
In April, the Milton Police Department also participated in the DEA Drug Take Back Day, where it collected 20 pounds of prescription drugs. The Drug Take Back Day is intended to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
After working with a grant through CVS Pharmacy, the police department recently installed a permanent drug take-back box so citizens can drop off unwanted prescription drugs in the lobby any time it is open.
“So now we have the means to dispose of those in-house,” Austin said. “We’ll still participate in the Drug Take Back Day, but this is just another added service for our citizens.”