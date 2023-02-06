Milton seeks public opinion for Big Creek Greenway connections

MILTON, Ga. — In hopes to proactively link up parts of Milton via multi-use paths to the Big Creek Greenway, the city is looking to use federal grants to help pay for the project.
As part of the grant application process, the city is inviting public comment over the next 30 days on where and how the new “trails” would pass by, and minimally impact, two parks.
The project’s big-picture goal is to give Milton residents direct access to the Big Creek Greenway, a popular run of trails extending between Roswell and Forsyth County.
The Big Creek Greenway does not go into Milton, but it does come close. Once this project finishes, many Milton residents will no longer have to hop in a car to reach the Greenway. Instead, they’ll be able to get there directly and safely by walking, strolling or biking without mingling with cars on a busy road.
New multi-use paths would stretch from the Cambridge High School area along Cogburn Road, on Webb Road, then to Morris Road and ultimately to McGinnis Ferry Road, the Milton border. The route would meet up with the Georgia Department of Transportation’s McGinnis Ferry Road/Ga. 400 interchange construction project that features a trail connection to the Big Creek Greenway.
The Milton route runs by North Park, an Alpharetta space surrounded by Milton, as well as Freedom Park. The impact on the park properties would be minimal, affecting only small slivers where they meet the roadway. Still, one condition of the federal grant application is that the public be notified and have an opportunity to share their views on these park impacts.
Citizen input on this matter can be sent to Milton Engineering Project Manager Rob Dell-Ross at robert.dell-ross@miltonga.gov. The opportunity for public comment lasts 30 days, closing on March 3. Details on this project, including relevant documents and imagery, can be found on the Milton’s online transparency portal at cleargov.com.