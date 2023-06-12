Milton seeks poll workers for 2023 municipal elections

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton, conducting its own general municipal election this year, is looking for civic-minded poll workers, pivotal roles for individuals able and eager to positively impact the community.
Poll managers, assistant poll managers and poll clerks will be hired to work during the advanced voting period, on Election Day and to fulfill other related duties, such as mandatory training. People can take a few minutes to apply for any of these roles via this link: www.miltonga.gov/BecomeAPollWorker.
The application can be found, completed and submitted at the bottom of that page. Above the form, people will see a handful of requirements for the positions, including that poll officials must be a Fulton County resident or have a waiver from a neighboring county; not hold or be seeking public office, or have an immediate relative who is a candidate; and be a judicious, intelligent, upright U.S. citizen.
Beyond pay, those filling these roles will have the benefit of working side-by-side with fellow difference-making neighbors, gain valuable work experience and be an integral part of the democratic process.
For additional information about this Milton election, including key dates and how to register to vote, go to www.miltonga.gov/Elections. Related inquiries, including from prospective poll worker applicants, can be directed to 678-242-2500 or info@miltonga.gov.