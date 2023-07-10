Milton seeks election help from volunteer committees

MILTON, Ga. — Milton’s upcoming local election has garnered attention from other jurisdictions, not just in other areas of north Metro Atlanta. Calls have been coming from out of state.

“We’re famous!” Milton City Clerk Tammy Lowit exclaimed.

Lowit said she’s heard from Idaho. She’s received comments out of awe, folks realizing the potential of self-run local elections.

Steve Krokoff, Milton city manager and elections superintendent, said he’s received calls from Kentucky, but they focused on Milton’s decision to hand-count paper ballots, wondering how the city will do it.

“We're only counting 5,000-plus ballots,” Krokoff said. “So, you know, it's not rocket science.”

To prepare for its November municipal election, Milton will soon form volunteer committees to address key tasks.

Until late May, only three city staff members — Krokoff, Lowit and Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis — had their hands on Milton’s first self-run local election, where the three City Council Post 2 seats will be on the ballot.

The small, but mighty, team has dedicated roughly 30 percent of their time on the clock to elections, pulling together standard operating procedures, all the while sifting through state code with regular help from the city’s attorney.

Recently, the city’s legal team confirmed Milton would not need a “voter review panel” to determine the intent of questionable ballot markings. The poll managers and assistant poll managers would make the determination.

There have also been runs to the store for election equipment, supplies piled in city offices. The team has recently received more items from Fulton County, like poll pads — the “only real technology” the city will be using in its election, and privacy screens.

“We actually have most things we need to run the election at this point…” Krokoff said. “We’re at least ahead of schedule there.”

There’s quite a lot to do to gear up for a municipal election. Some boxes have been checked, but the list of tasks goes on with internal and external deadlines to meet.

With a sigh of relief, the team added a fourth member May 31. Vernetta Nuriddin, former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, was hired as Milton’s elections consultant. Lately, she has been reviewing ballot mock-ups, ensuring they abide by state statutes.

While the Secretary of State’s Office builds ballots for cities using ballot marking devices, Inglis said Milton’s hand-counted ballots will likely be created by Tattnall Printing. The company creates ballots for agencies around the state, she said.

Soon, the city’s election team will work through a pool of poll worker applications. Inglis said there were close to 140 applications following the close of the deadline to apply. Hires are expected to be announced mid-July.

On June 29, city staff hosted an information session on Milton’s local elections with experienced poll managers and assistant poll managers. There were close to 20 in attendance.

At the session, city staff explained reasons behind pulling away from Fulton County, notably the price hike for county-conducted elections, as well as the Milton Election Feasibility Committee’s study. They also talked about the importance of running a mock election, which was received well, and introduced the idea of volunteer committees.

“People were very anxious to help,” Krokoff said.

The city’s election team has drafted standard operating procedures as it related to background law, but Krokoff said the committees will “put leaves on the tree.”

“I need the people that have been there to be able to get it down to that actual practitioner activity level,” he said.

Nuriddin will manage some five committees, Krokoff said. Each will be responsible for one key task, like tabulation, polling site set-up and poll worker training. Poll managers and assistant poll managers are expected to identify committee members.

“We're going to lean on them to help us select the larger group,” Krokoff said.

The next information session is scheduled for July 13.

“I think the uniqueness for us, potentially, is that this was, I think, somewhat grassroots,” Krokoff said. “We do have a cadre, a significant cadre, of people that have a lot of experience. So, it's truly going to be a team effort.”