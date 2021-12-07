Milton’s only mayor celebrates city’s 15th anniversary

MILTON, Ga. — When Mayor Joe Lockwood leaves office in early January, he will take with him countless memories of helping to shape Milton into what it is today.

Community leaders and local politicians gathered at City Hall Dec. 1 to recognize the city’s 15th anniversary and to thank Lockwood for serving as Milton’s first mayor. City Manager Steve Krokoff served as the night’s master of ceremonies.

The event took place exactly 15 years to the day from when the City of Milton was incorporated. Despite having never held elected office before, Lockwood went on to win his first election in 2006, then three more times in the years that followed. However, he was unable to run again due to term limits.

From selecting the city’s first fire trucks to opening the Public Safety Complex in 2020, Lockwood has been a part of it all. He can also be credited for transforming a rundown Bell Memorial Park and Providence Park, purchasing 405 acres for conservation and passive use through the voter-approved $25 million greenspace bond, opening Milton City Hall and much more.

While doing all of this, he managed to maintain a successful local business and raise his three children. His wife Dawn Lockwood thanked residents, council members and city staff for providing him with a place where he could make a difference and pour himself into something long-lasting.

“I feel like it was just yesterday that Joe said, ‘I want to be the Mayor of Milton,’” Dawn Lockwood said. “Here we are 15 years later. I don’t know where the time has gone, but I do know the city has been a blessing to our family and has given to us more than we could ever give back. … We will always call Milton home.”

The city’s next chief executive, Mayor-elect Peyton Jamison, thanked the family for their sacrifices, calling Joe Lockwood not a politician, but an example of what it means to be a public servant.

“At the start, Joe was an understated, unassuming, hardworking underdog, and he still is, just like the city he’s led so well these past 15 years,” Jamison said. “Many folks did not have high expectations for Milton or its government back in 2006.”

Jamison and other speakers recalled having to contract employees, working out of rented non-descript office suites, and parking the city’s police cars and fire engine at local businessman Ron Wallace’s home garage at the beginning. But, he said Joe Lockwood always found the “Milton Way” to address issues, which the city has greatly benefited from.

Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis has been with the city from the start. She said what made it possible to create policies, laws and even a downtown was steady leadership from someone like Joe Lockwood who is not driven by an agenda or blinded by ego.

“Someone who is down to earth, and if you know Mayor Joe Lockwood, he is one of the most down-to-earth people,” Inglis said. “He’s not boisterous when he walks into the room. … He kind of actually sleeks back from all of that.”

House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones presented Lockwood with a resolution for his leadership. Known as the “Mother of Milton,” she introduced the bill to create the city nearly two decades ago. Jones said the idea was to give residents real local control. Since then, it has grown from a population of around 25,000 to 45,000.

“Joe, I couldn’t be prouder of you for being the first mayor,” Jones said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the staff. I could not have imagined a building like this (City Hall) and a flavor of this place that the staff, which I’m so grateful to, and all the volunteers have created. This a place that I could not have even dreamed of, but I am so proud to call home.”

State senators Brandon Beach and John Albers also read a proclamation honoring the outgoing mayor. They were followed by presentations from Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, Milton First Responders Foundation Chairman Brian Dolan, Milton Arts Council Chairman Bill Purdie and Milton Business Council Chairman John Herbert.

Ellis said although there are a lot of “alpha” mayors in North Fulton County, Joe Lockwood is not one of them. Still, he said, he has one of the best leadership skills of any of the mayors who have ever served in Fulton County, manifested by all those who showed up at the event to show their support.

Albers added that Lockwood has always been his favorite mayor out of the seven cities he represents.

“Joe, I hope you take a moment to blink your eyes and take a mental picture of this – this is leaving treasures in heaven,” Albers said. “What you have done here is extraordinary.”

Beach said he will be missed.

“It was your vision and your leadership that has made Milton what it is and maintained the character and integrity of what the citizens of Milton wanted,” he said. “… Your fingerprints are all over this city.”

Joe Lockwood ended the night by reminiscing about driving down Doris Road, which reminded him of his grandmother Doris, and eventually buying land in Milton and raising his family. Later, he said the real reason he ran for mayor was to give back to the community, but that he was “scared to death” when he was elected.

After his first day in office, city staff approached him not knowing what to do about the budget which was in the red. Instead of getting worried or upset, he said he called on a group of experts, and within a few hours, had a balanced budget. He said that was one way the city was able to succeed – thinking outside the box. He thanked everyone, especially Milton citizens for “making the city so great.”

“I’m humbled just to be part of a community, an organization, a team to get to where we are today,” the mayor said. “… It’s just overwhelming. … I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s been an absolute up and down ride, but it’s been a great experience.”