Milton’s horse statue to be reinstalled following repairs

MILTON, Ga. — The horse statue at the Mayfield Road/Crabapple Road roundabout that was toppled earlier this summer is set to be repaired and re-erected.

The statue, discovered on its side June 13, is being repaired by its manufacturer, IconPoly, and will return to its “home” in the center of the roundabout once fixes are complete. There is no hard date for its re-installation.

“Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues in getting needed materials, there’s no firm timetable on when [the statue] will return to Milton as good as new,” Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho said. “Whenever it does, the city’s Public Works Department will work to reinstall the horse back in the roundabout.”

The Milton Arts Council is funding the repairs. The nonprofit led efforts to construct and erect the statue in honor of Mark Law — who envisioned the statue in downtown Crabapple — following the longtime former city arborist’s death to cancer in 2019.

The Arts Council raised more than $11,000 from the community for the custom, bronzed statue that was erected in June 2020.

Bill Purdie, Milton Arts Council president, said repairing the statue will cost about $4,000. Purdie said thanks to the community’s generosity, the organization had money left over from purchase of the horse. However, that money will be depleted by the repairs.

Though bronzed in appearance, the piece is made from fiberglass and weighs about 70 pounds, which could have led to its breakage if someone attempted to climb on it, Purdie said.

The statue was last seen standing at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 14 and was found damaged at about 6:45 a.m. that morning by a Milton Police officer. The statue was on its side with several of the horse’s “legs” broken.

The police report stated there was “no sign of a vehicle entering the center of the traffic circle to strike the statue.” The reporting officer also noted there were no footprints, but some areas of pine straw appeared to have been “disturbed” near the statue.

Milton Police opened an investigation into the incident, and that probe continues, Police Capt. Charles Barstow said. Police are calling for the community’s help.

“While the case is still open, they have been unable to develop any additional leads and are still hoping that someone with information will come forward and assist them in bringing the case to a close,” Barstow said.

The community will await the statue’s return to downtown Milton, but it may have already served as a catalyst to bring more statues or other public art to the city.

Purdie with the Arts Council said the horse has inspired some to consider adding other horse statues or public art to the city’s roundabouts. He said those projects, if they come to fruition, would be funded separately from the original statue.