Milton’s free healthcare service set for upgrade

MILTON, Ga. — In the year since its launch, Milton’s free CARES program that assists residents with health needs has increased its client base seven-fold.

Milton Fire Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services rolled out in December 2021 and began with 12 patients. Now, the CARES team, consisting of Milton firefighter/paramedic Derek Hofmann and five part-timers, services more than 80 patients.

The patient-centered program is intended to bridge the gap between emergency and everyday health needs.

“It’s not all that crazy stuff that you see on the TV,” Hofmann said. “It's more about, ‘Hey, let's get you what you need. Let's really help you become independent and get to the point that you're able to live by yourself.”

Hofmann said house visits can range from 30 minutes to three hours, depending on the case.

The city estimated in 2021 that 40 percent of EMS calls in Milton were from residents 65 and older, which became the main target group for CARES. But Hofmann said the program has since widened its scope.

“We're really focusing on the patients that do get discharged because we want to make sure that [they] don't end up costing [themselves] more money,” Hofmann said.

Community education

CARES developed a concept called the “triangle effect,” which entails response, prevention and community education.

In his CARES SUV, Hofmann responds to a patient call and begins patient assessment. Because Hofmann doesn’t have to drive a fire engine, response times are naturally quicker for “high acuity” calls, or calls that require immediate care.

Prevention might take the form of ensuring patients fill their prescriptions, take their medication and have a primary care provider.

But prevention also blends into the community education side of the triangle. Education is a preventative measure, said Mark Haskins, the medical services adviser for Milton Fire. And, it’s a CARES feature that’s underutilized, he said.

The program has offered free CPR/AED classes to all Milton homeowners associations and schools. The training can include first aid education.

The team also provides Stop the Bleed classes, usually taught at places where a mass shooting can occur. There, residents learn how to apply a tourniquet and other means to stop blood flow from a deep wound.

Those interested in CARES classes can register online on the city’s website.

Looking to the future

Haskins said CARES is scaling up right now and has looked to other counties that have implemented nurses into its structure. While CARES is a Milton-specific program, the model is nationwide.

CARES already assists with telehealth visits, taking vital signs and addressing other medical needs for physicians. But CARES telehealth assistance is on tap for a major upgrade with the Knock platform.

Knock is the brainchild of Harsh Suri, whose purpose is to prioritize preventative health care. Suri said 60 percent of the U.S. population has a chronic disease, but 80 percent of those cases could be prevented.

There are three key pieces to Knock, Suri said. One is to incentivize residents to build healthy habits by forming partnerships with local brick and mortars. For example, if residents floss their teeth for three consecutive weeks, they might win a free ice cream.

Knock will also facilitate the relationship between residents, CARES and health care specialists willing to donate their time.

The third piece tackles clinical efficiency, or using data to predict best practices for providers.

While Knock hasn’t gone live in Milton, Suri has already begun enrolling health care specialists on the platform and is working to nail down the platform’s legal framework.

“A lot of times, our biggest shot in the foot as healthcare professionals is — we don't communicate well with each other,” Hofmann said. “We're hoping that this Knock platform will bring that a little bit more together.”