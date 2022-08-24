Milton’s Cambridge High welcomes back students

MILTON, Ga. –– Fulton County schools geared up Aug. 8 for what will be the first full relatively normal school year.
Cambridge High School Principal Ashley Hagans shared her excitement for the upcoming year, the first in two years without mask mandates and no COVID-related regulation on school events.
Masks were optional as of January this year, she said. The federal mask mandate for buses followed suit.
Schools are still working with a hybrid system, but it’s optional. Students can take up to three virtual classes, Agans said.
Agans joined Cambridge near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and recalled getting a Teams call for her welcoming, rather than the typical in-person open house meeting.
“It’s now finally feeling like it’s real,” she said.