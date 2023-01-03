Milton’s Bring One for the Chipper includes seedling giveaway

MILTON, Ga. — Bring One for the Chipper, Milton’s annual Christmas tree recycling event is coming, and this time the city is giving back.
People can bring their light- and ornament-free tree between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 to the Milton High School baseball parking lot. The city’s partners at Casey Tree Experts, with help from volunteers at the Young Men’s Service League, will take the tree from vehicles and feed it to “the chipper.”
The process produces wood chips and mulch that might end up in Milton’s parks or in the yards of residents via Scottsdale Farms. In other words, Christmas trees end up being reused to beautify the community.
This year’s edition of Bring One for the Chipper is special — the first 100 people who bring a tree can also pick up a flowering dogwood seedling to plant and thrive. The seedling giveaway, while supplies last, is the latest element of Plant! Milton, the city’s initiative to encourage the planting of, caring for and knowledge about trees. You can learn more by going to miltonga.gov/PlantMilton.
There are other options to discard Christmas trees, including dropping them off at Scottsdale Farms on Birmingham Highway up to Jan. 7 during normal business hours.
Milton residents can also have members of Troop 841 do everything for them on Jan. 7. That day, Scouts and their parents will come to their property, pick up their tree, then haul it away. Reservations must be made online, which includes a $15 donation to the Scouts. Those interested should confirm that addresses are within the troop’s range of service.
For questions about the event, contact Milton Environmental Program Manager Emily Groth at emily.groth@miltonga.gov.