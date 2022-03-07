Milton’s beloved horse statue stands anew

MILTON, Ga. — Crews were hard at work March 3 reinstalling Milton’s beloved horse statue back to its rightful spot in downtown Crabapple.
The custom, bronzed horse statue was erected in July 2020 after the community raised more than $11,000 for the Milton Arts Council to fund the project. But less than a year later, it was found toppled and broken with several of its legs snapped.
To this day, no suspects have been charged in the incident.
In addition to serving as one of the city’s few pieces of public art, the horse statue has become a symbol of Milton’s rich equestrian heritage.
Milton Arts Council President Bill Purdie said while the damage to the statue was tragic, he is happy it is back on display, where it will continue to stand as a memorial for Milton arborist Mark Law. The longtime former city employee died in 2019 after a battle with cancer.
“The statue concept was conceived by Milton’s late City Arborist Mark Law,” Purdie said. “Mark was a valuable asset to our city, and this statue stands as a lasting memorial to him and his love for Milton … We hope to be able to fund, through donations and grants, other arts projects like this for our city.”
Neither the city nor the manufacturer knew if the statue could be repaired when the incident first occurred, but its creator, Icon Poly, of Nebraska, eventually agreed to fix the statue at no charge. Purdie said the Milton Arts Council only paid $960.61 for the return shipping.
Milton’s beloved horse statue is being reinstalled today. Workers tell me they’ve named him “Second Chance.” — @miltonherald pic.twitter.com/F3OzQfbobY— Chamian Cruz 🔦 (@xchamian) March 3, 2022
Now restored to its former glory, the statue again stands tall at the Mayfield Road, Heritage Walk, Charlotte Drive roundabout across from the Milton Library.
Communications Director Greg Botelho said the only noticeable difference is that it’s been shifted ever so slightly so no driver gets an initial view of the statue’s rear end. The city also plans to install lighting around the roundabout to shine a light on the horse and any potential vandals.
Workers who bolted the horse statue back into place renamed it “Second Chance.”